Rick Ross says Georgia car show will go on despite denied permit

Rapper Rick Ross says his second annual car show will go on as planned despite roadblocks from Fayette County officials.

XXL reports that the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission denied the rapper's attempt to obtain a permit for the show, saying that it was "not in compliance with Fayette County Zoning Ordinance."

The show was planned to happen on Ross' estate - which is known as the Promise Land - on June 3 and would feature performances from Ross and Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane.

While the event was allowed to take place in 2022, the official document from the county rejected the rapper's move to categorize the show as a "horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair."

"Any decision to allow the 2022 event to move forward as a conditional use in the A-R Zoning District was made outside of the scope of authority of the then acting Director of Planning & Zoning/ Zoning Administrator," the document provided to XXL reads.

Last month, county residents expressed concerns about traffic congestion tied to the show during a Fayette County City Council meeting.

On Instagram, the rapper responded to the denial by saying things will go on as scheduled.

"It can't be stopped for nothing," he said while showing off a pink Cadillac. "See y'all there."

The rapper also went on to say he'd like to run for mayor of Fayetteville next year "because I love Fayetteville so much."

