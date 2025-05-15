Rockdale County man pleads not guilty to wife's death from AIDS

The Brief Cleveland Brodie pleaded not guilty to murder charges, accused of knowingly infecting his wife with HIV, leading to her death just two days after her AIDS diagnosis. He was initially charged with reckless conduct in 2023, but the charge was upgraded to murder following pressure from the victim’s family. A Rockdale County judge delayed further proceedings until Monday, when a bond hearing will be held.



A Rockdale County man accused of killing his wife by knowingly infecting her with HIV pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing held Thursday morning.

What we know:

Cleveland Brodie is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Denise Brodie, who died just two days after being diagnosed with AIDS in 2022. Denise had been undergoing treatment for cancer when doctors discovered she also had AIDS. Prosecutors allege her husband knowingly transmitted the virus to her.

Brodie was initially charged in 2023 with reckless conduct, but after pressure from Denise's family, the charges were upgraded to murder.

What's next:

During the hearing, Brodie’s defense attorneys raised concerns about issues with subpoenas issued to witnesses. However, the state objected to addressing any matters beyond the arraignment, noting that the lead prosecutor on the case was currently out of town. The judge agreed to postpone other proceedings, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.