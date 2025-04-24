Rockdale County man faces felony murder charge; accused of infecting wife with AIDS

The Brief A Rockdale County man is charged with intentionally infecting and subsequently killing his wife, Denise Broadie, with AIDS. According to the Rockdale County District Attorney's office, based on evidence presented to a grand jury, a true bill of indictment was returned on charges that included felony murder against Cleveland Broadie. Denise Broadie died on April 2, 2022. Authorities arrested her husband, Cleveland Broadie, the following year. However, he was only charged with reckless conduct related to HIV. Denise Broadie's family said they pushed for a murder charge and provided their own evidence to try to substantiate a stronger charge.



A Rockdale County woman, Denise Broadie, had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time when doctors eventually realized she had AIDS.

What we know:

Two days after her diagnosis, on April 2, 2022, she died.

The following year, the man she married in 2014, Cleveland Broadie, was charged in the case.

However, prosecutors only charged him with reckless conduct related to HIV.

Since that time, Denise Broadie's daughters and brother have worked with private detectives and social media to dig into the suspect's past in an effort to prove he knew he had HIV before he met Denise.

What they're saying:

Karen Young, Denise Broadie's daughter, described her mother as the family matriarch with a heart of gold.

She says when her mother died of AIDS, there was no question where she got it. "There was malice in what he did," said Young. "At any time, he could have told her and given her the right to make the decision to stay with him. Not that she would have."

Broadie's brother claims, at one point, the suspect was kicked out of the house for allegedly cheating but was allowed to come back home.

The family says it is encouraging people to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.