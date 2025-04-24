Rockdale County man faces felony murder charge; accused of infecting wife with AIDS
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County woman, Denise Broadie, had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time when doctors eventually realized she had AIDS.
What we know:
Two days after her diagnosis, on April 2, 2022, she died.
The following year, the man she married in 2014, Cleveland Broadie, was charged in the case.
However, prosecutors only charged him with reckless conduct related to HIV.
Since that time, Denise Broadie's daughters and brother have worked with private detectives and social media to dig into the suspect's past in an effort to prove he knew he had HIV before he met Denise.
What they're saying:
Karen Young, Denise Broadie's daughter, described her mother as the family matriarch with a heart of gold.
She says when her mother died of AIDS, there was no question where she got it. "There was malice in what he did," said Young. "At any time, he could have told her and given her the right to make the decision to stay with him. Not that she would have."
Broadie's brother claims, at one point, the suspect was kicked out of the house for allegedly cheating but was allowed to come back home.
The family says it is encouraging people to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.
The Source: The Rockdale County District Attorney's office and Karen Young, Denise Broadie's daughter, spoke with FOX 5's Kevin Stewart for this story.