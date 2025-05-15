Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 16-18, 2025
ATLANTA - Some of the most popular events of the year are happening this weekend – Porchfest in Virginia-Highland, Marietta Greek Festival, Kirkwood Spring Fling, a German festival, and Atlanta British Motorcar Day. There's also multiple live music performances, theater, art, comedy and plenty of activities for families in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
RELATED: Atlanta Bites: Special events, new menu items and more | May 2025
Concerts & Live Music
Doobie & The Goats
When: May 16
Where: Music Room, Smith's Olde Bar, Atlanta
What: Athens-based high-energy 6-piece cover band
Tickets: From $15
The Kurt Thomas Band
When: May 16
Where: Dixie Tavern, Marietta
What: Country/rock party band performance
Tickets: $10
Porchfest in Virginia Highland
When: May 17
Where: Virginia Highland, Atlanta
What: This year's porchfest will feature more than 100 bands, 20 food trucks, and 50 unique small businesses and artists.
Tickets: Free
Jazz in the Park
When: May 17
Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
What: Performances by the Gordon Vernick Quartet and Cooper Middle School Jazz Band
Tickets: Free
Scouting for Stars
When: May 17
Where: Mall of Georgia, Buford
What: Live music, giveaways, and meet-and-greets
Tickets: Free
Rob Leines & Taylor Hunnicutt
When: May 17
Where: Tooneys Music Venue, Blue Ridge
What: Southern rock and honky-tonk vibes.
Tickets: Prices vary
Breakaway Music Festival
When: May 16-17
Where: Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta
What: A two-day EDM and hip-hop festival featuring top DJs and artists. Performers include Chris Lake, Illenium, and Zedd.
Tickets: Prices vary
Citizen Soldier: The Semicolon Tour
When: May 17
Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
What: Rock band promoting mental health awareness through music.
Tickets: Prices vary
Memphis May Fire
When: May 17
Where: Center Stage, Atlanta
What: Metalcore band performing their latest hits.
Tickets: Prices vary
The Crane Wives
When: May 17
Where: The Masquerade, Atlanta
What: Indie-folk band with a unique sound blending rock and folk elements.
Tickets: Prices vary
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1
When: May 15-17
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
What: Performance of Tchaikovsky's "Winter Daydreams" Symphony.
Tickets: Prices vary
Bryce Crawford LIVE!
When: May 18
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
What: Christian missionary and social media personality's live event
Tickets: From $50
Empire of the Sun
When: May 18
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, Atlanta
What: Australian electronic music duo known for their elaborate live shows.
Tickets: Prices vary
PYNK BEARD
When: May 18
Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
What: Southern soul, gospel, and country-infused live music performance
Tickets: From $25
Art, Theater & Dance
Pigments of the Imagination
When: Through June 7 (Reception on May 18)
Where: Norcross Gallery and Studios, Norcross
What: Art exhibition highlighting use of pigment; featured artists include Jacque Murphy and Claudia Jernigan
Tickets: Free
Cat in the Hat at Center for Puppetry Arts
When: Through June 1
Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
What: Puppet show based on Dr. Seuss's classic.
Tickets: Prices vary
Amanda Williams: "We Say What Black This Is"
When: Through May 24
Where: Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta
What: Mixed media and paintings by MacArthur award-winner.
Cost: Free
Angels of the Southern Accents
When: May 16–18
Where: OnStage Atlanta, Scottdale
What: A play exploring themes of identity, heritage, and Southern tradition.
Tickets: Prices vary
The Odd Couple (Female Version)
When: May 16–18
Where: Cherokee Theatre Company, Canton
What: A comedic twist on the Neil Simon classic with female leads.
Tickets: Prices vary
Alyssa Edwards: Crowned Tour
When: May 16
Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
What: A high-energy drag performance blending dance, comedy, and storytelling.
Tickets: Prices vary
Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan
When: Through November 2
Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta
What: Retrospective exhibition of vibrant, nature-inspired works by the Korean artist.
Tickets: Prices vary
Comedy & Performances
We Them One’s Comedy Tour
When: May 17
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
What: A star-studded lineup featuring Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, HaHa Davis, Bubba Dub, and Mojo Brookzz.
Tickets: Prices vary
George Wallace
When: May 16-17
Where: Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta
What: Legendary comedian George Wallace brings his sharp wit and observational humor to the stage.
Tickets: Prices vary
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
When: May 16-18
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta
What: A showcase of Atlanta's top comedic talent in an intimate setting.
Tickets: Prices vary
Kenan Presents Clean Comedy Brunch
When: May 18
Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross
What: A family-friendly comedy brunch featuring top comedians performing clean sets, presented by Kenan Thompson's team.
Tickets: $15–$25
The Underground King of Comedy, Doo Doo Brown Live
When: May 17-18
Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, Atlanta
What: Comedian Doo Doo Brown delivers his signature raw and unfiltered comedy.
Tickets: Prices vary
Festivals & Foodie Events
Marietta Greek Festival
When: May 16–18
Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta
What: Greek food, music, dancing, kids’ activities, vendors, and church tours
Tickets: $5
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
When: May 16–18
Where: Thurman Springs Park and downtown Powder Springs
What: Seafood vendors, live entertainment, and shopping
Tickets: Free
Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival & Tour of Homes
When: May 17
Where: Bessie Branham Park, Atlanta
What: A neighborhood festival featuring a 5K race, wing-cooking contest, artist market, and children's activities.
Tickets: Free admission; some activities may have fees
Paws Fest
When: May 17
Where: The Avenue West Cobb
What: Dog-friendly event with competitions, vendors, and giveaways
Tickets: Free
Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival
When: May 17
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Ultimate cooking and tasting experience.
Cost: Prices vary
Frühlingsfest, a German Cultural Festival
When: May 18
Where: Westside Provisions District, Atlanta
What: Family-friendly event with German food, a Biergarten, artisans, and cultural exhibitions
Tickets: Free
Family & Outdoor Activities
Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships
When: May 13–18
Where: Life Time Peachtree Corners, Peachtree Corners
What: A week-long pickleball tournament featuring players of all levels.
Tickets: Prices vary
Twilight Trek at Zoo Atlanta
When: May 16, 30 and June 27
Where: Zoo Atlanta
What: Evening exploration of animal behaviors.
Tickets: Prices vary
Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair
When: May 16–25
Where: Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta
What: A family-friendly fair featuring 40 rides, circus performances, and classic fair food.
Tickets: Prices vary
Kids to Park Day
When: May 17
Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
What: Outdoor play event with family bike ride
Tickets: Free
Movie Under the Stars
When: May 17
Where: Mall of Georgia, Buford
What: Screening of Disney’s Encanto with face painting and games
Tickets: Free
Family Field Day
When: May 17
Where: Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, Dunwoody
What: Traditional field day games for all ages
Tickets: Free
Family Night Hike
When: May 17
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: Guided nighttime nature walk and marshmallow roast
Tickets: From $12
Creator’s Market at Atlantic Station
When: May 17-18
Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta
What: Shop local art, jewelry, and crafts while enjoying live music and family activities.
Tickets: Free
More Info: Atlantic Station Events
OTHER
Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience
When: May 17
Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
What: The Braves Country Road Trip will make a visit to Lawrenceville and activate at Coolray Field, home of the Braves Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers, as the team takes on the Charlotte Knights.
Tickets: From $13
East Atlanta Walking Tour
When: May 17
Where: East Atlanta Library, Atlanta
What: Guided tour of Civil War sites and East Atlanta history
Tickets: From $30
Adventures in Falconry
When: May 17
Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, Gainesville
What: Educational program featuring live birds of prey
Tickets: From $5
Spring at Phipps Plaza
When: May 17
Where: Phipps Plaza, Atlanta
What: Spring activities including yoga, kickoff party for Camp Twin Lakes, and a Nobu tasting
Tickets: Free (except Taste of Nobu event)
Summer Plant Sale & Artisan Market
When: May 18
Where: Marietta Square Market, Marietta
What: Plant vendors, handmade goods, food, and live music
Tickets: Free
Atlanta British Motorcar Day
When: May 18
Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
What: Car show featuring over 200 British vehicles
Tickets: Free
Meet-and-Greet with Michael Cudlitz
When: May 20
Where: Red Phone Booth, Buckhead
What: Meet-and-greet at 8 p.m. with The Walking Dead actor during a three-night VIP series
Tickets: Free
COMING UP
Sleepy Brown & Friends
When: May 23
Where: City Winery Atlanta
What: Funk, R&B, and hip-hop concert by Atlanta music legend
Tickets: From $45
The Breezy Bonnet Stride & Stoke
When: May 25
Where: Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs
What: Nature walk, art activities, picnic, and costume contest
Tickets: From $10
Atlanta Fringe Festival
When: May 28–June 8
Where: Multiple locations in East Atlanta
What: Live theater, dance, comedy, puppetry, and storytelling
Tickets: Price varies
Petals & Poses
When: May 24
Where: Urban Sprout Farms, Atlanta
What: Yoga, flower picking, and sound bath experience
Tickets: From $20
If you would like to send an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.