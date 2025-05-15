Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 16-18, 2025

article

Some of the most popular events of the year are happening this weekend – Porchfest in Virginia-Highland, Marietta Greek Festival, Kirkwood Spring Fling, a German festival, and Atlanta British Motorcar Day. There's also multiple live music performances, theater, art, comedy and plenty of activities for families in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Concerts & Live Music

Doobie & The Goats

When: May 16

Where: Music Room, Smith's Olde Bar, Atlanta

What: Athens-based high-energy 6-piece cover band

Tickets: From $15

The Kurt Thomas Band

When: May 16

Where: Dixie Tavern, Marietta

What: Country/rock party band performance

Tickets: $10

Porchfest in Virginia Highland

When: May 17

Where: Virginia Highland, Atlanta

What: This year's porchfest will feature more than 100 bands, 20 food trucks, and 50 unique small businesses and artists.

Tickets: Free

Jazz in the Park

When: May 17

Where: Grant Park, Atlanta

What: Performances by the Gordon Vernick Quartet and Cooper Middle School Jazz Band

Tickets: Free

Scouting for Stars

When: May 17

Where: Mall of Georgia, Buford

What: Live music, giveaways, and meet-and-greets

Tickets: Free

Rob Leines & Taylor Hunnicutt

When: May 17

Where: Tooneys Music Venue, Blue Ridge

What: Southern rock and honky-tonk vibes.

Tickets: Prices vary

Breakaway Music Festival

When: May 16-17

Where: Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta

What: A two-day EDM and hip-hop festival featuring top DJs and artists. Performers include Chris Lake, Illenium, and Zedd.

Tickets: Prices vary

Citizen Soldier: The Semicolon Tour

When: May 17

Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

What: Rock band promoting mental health awareness through music.

Tickets: Prices vary

Memphis May Fire

When: May 17

Where: Center Stage, Atlanta

What: Metalcore band performing their latest hits.

Tickets: Prices vary

The Crane Wives

When: May 17

Where: The Masquerade, Atlanta

What: Indie-folk band with a unique sound blending rock and folk elements.

Tickets: Prices vary

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1

When: May 15-17

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

What: Performance of Tchaikovsky's "Winter Daydreams" Symphony.

Tickets: Prices vary

Bryce Crawford LIVE!

When: May 18

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

What: Christian missionary and social media personality's live event

Tickets: From $50

Empire of the Sun

When: May 18

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, Atlanta

What: Australian electronic music duo known for their elaborate live shows.

Tickets: Prices vary

PYNK BEARD

When: May 18

Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

What: Southern soul, gospel, and country-infused live music performance

Tickets: From $25

Art, Theater & Dance

Pigments of the Imagination

When: Through June 7 (Reception on May 18)

Where: Norcross Gallery and Studios, Norcross

What: Art exhibition highlighting use of pigment; featured artists include Jacque Murphy and Claudia Jernigan

Tickets: Free

Cat in the Hat at Center for Puppetry Arts

When: Through June 1

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

What: Puppet show based on Dr. Seuss's classic.

Tickets: Prices vary

Amanda Williams: "We Say What Black This Is"

When: Through May 24

Where: Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta

What: Mixed media and paintings by MacArthur award-winner.

Cost: Free

Angels of the Southern Accents

When: May 16–18

Where: OnStage Atlanta, Scottdale

What: A play exploring themes of identity, heritage, and Southern tradition.

Tickets: Prices vary

The Odd Couple (Female Version)

When: May 16–18

Where: Cherokee Theatre Company, Canton

What: A comedic twist on the Neil Simon classic with female leads.

Tickets: Prices vary

Alyssa Edwards: Crowned Tour

When: May 16

Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

What: A high-energy drag performance blending dance, comedy, and storytelling.

Tickets: Prices vary

Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan

When: Through November 2

Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta

What: Retrospective exhibition of vibrant, nature-inspired works by the Korean artist.

Tickets: Prices vary

Comedy & Performances

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

When: May 17

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

What: A star-studded lineup featuring Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, HaHa Davis, Bubba Dub, and Mojo Brookzz.

Tickets: Prices vary

George Wallace

When: May 16-17

Where: Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta

What: Legendary comedian George Wallace brings his sharp wit and observational humor to the stage.

Tickets: Prices vary

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When: May 16-18

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

What: A showcase of Atlanta's top comedic talent in an intimate setting.

Tickets: Prices vary

Kenan Presents Clean Comedy Brunch

When: May 18

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

What: A family-friendly comedy brunch featuring top comedians performing clean sets, presented by Kenan Thompson's team.

Tickets: $15–$25

The Underground King of Comedy, Doo Doo Brown Live

When: May 17-18

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, Atlanta

What: Comedian Doo Doo Brown delivers his signature raw and unfiltered comedy.

Tickets: Prices vary

Festivals & Foodie Events

Marietta Greek Festival

When: May 16–18

Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta

What: Greek food, music, dancing, kids’ activities, vendors, and church tours

Tickets: $5

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

When: May 16–18

Where: Thurman Springs Park and downtown Powder Springs

What: Seafood vendors, live entertainment, and shopping

Tickets: Free

Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival & Tour of Homes

When: May 17

Where: Bessie Branham Park, Atlanta

What: A neighborhood festival featuring a 5K race, wing-cooking contest, artist market, and children's activities.

Tickets: Free admission; some activities may have fees

Paws Fest

When: May 17

Where: The Avenue West Cobb

What: Dog-friendly event with competitions, vendors, and giveaways

Tickets: Free

Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival

When: May 17

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Ultimate cooking and tasting experience.

Cost: Prices vary

Frühlingsfest, a German Cultural Festival

When: May 18

Where: Westside Provisions District, Atlanta

What: Family-friendly event with German food, a Biergarten, artisans, and cultural exhibitions

Tickets: Free

Family & Outdoor Activities

Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships

When: May 13–18

Where: Life Time Peachtree Corners, Peachtree Corners

What: A week-long pickleball tournament featuring players of all levels.

Tickets: Prices vary

Twilight Trek at Zoo Atlanta

When: May 16, 30 and June 27

Where: Zoo Atlanta

What: Evening exploration of animal behaviors.

Tickets: Prices vary

Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair

When: May 16–25

Where: Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

What: A family-friendly fair featuring 40 rides, circus performances, and classic fair food.

Tickets: Prices vary

Kids to Park Day

When: May 17

Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

What: Outdoor play event with family bike ride

Tickets: Free

Movie Under the Stars

When: May 17

Where: Mall of Georgia, Buford

What: Screening of Disney’s Encanto with face painting and games

Tickets: Free

Family Field Day

When: May 17

Where: Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, Dunwoody

What: Traditional field day games for all ages

Tickets: Free

Family Night Hike

When: May 17

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: Guided nighttime nature walk and marshmallow roast

Tickets: From $12

Creator’s Market at Atlantic Station

When: May 17-18

Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta

What: Shop local art, jewelry, and crafts while enjoying live music and family activities.

Tickets: Free

OTHER

Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience

When: May 17

Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

What: The Braves Country Road Trip will make a visit to Lawrenceville and activate at Coolray Field, home of the Braves Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers, as the team takes on the Charlotte Knights.

Tickets: From $13

East Atlanta Walking Tour

When: May 17

Where: East Atlanta Library, Atlanta

What: Guided tour of Civil War sites and East Atlanta history

Tickets: From $30

Adventures in Falconry

When: May 17

Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, Gainesville

What: Educational program featuring live birds of prey

Tickets: From $5

Spring at Phipps Plaza

When: May 17

Where: Phipps Plaza, Atlanta

What: Spring activities including yoga, kickoff party for Camp Twin Lakes, and a Nobu tasting

Tickets: Free (except Taste of Nobu event)

Summer Plant Sale & Artisan Market

When: May 18

Where: Marietta Square Market, Marietta

What: Plant vendors, handmade goods, food, and live music

Tickets: Free

Atlanta British Motorcar Day

When: May 18

Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee

What: Car show featuring over 200 British vehicles

Tickets: Free

Meet-and-Greet with Michael Cudlitz

When: May 20

Where: Red Phone Booth, Buckhead

What: Meet-and-greet at 8 p.m. with The Walking Dead actor during a three-night VIP series

Tickets: Free

COMING UP

Sleepy Brown & Friends

When: May 23

Where: City Winery Atlanta

What: Funk, R&B, and hip-hop concert by Atlanta music legend

Tickets: From $45

The Breezy Bonnet Stride & Stoke

When: May 25

Where: Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs

What: Nature walk, art activities, picnic, and costume contest

Tickets: From $10

Atlanta Fringe Festival

When: May 28–June 8

Where: Multiple locations in East Atlanta

What: Live theater, dance, comedy, puppetry, and storytelling

Tickets: Price varies

Petals & Poses

When: May 24

Where: Urban Sprout Farms, Atlanta

What: Yoga, flower picking, and sound bath experience

Tickets: From $20

