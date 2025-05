MARTA passengers reported issues with some of the trains in the city of Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

According to MARTA, a breaker opened near their Garnett Station and they had to de-energize the tracks from the West End Station to the Garnett Station to allow employees to fix the issue.

As of 2:35 p.m., power had been restored, but MARTA's rail service is still experiencing delays along the Red and Gold rail lines.