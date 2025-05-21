Judge orders ex-deputy charged in US airman's killing to remain in North Florida

The Brief A judge has ordered a former Florida deputy charged with killing a 23-year-old U.S. airman to remain in North Florida, denying his request for a change to his bond. Eddie Duran's attorneys argued that the restrictions prevented him from getting a job due to the notoriety of the case. Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran after Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s death in 2024 because an internal investigation concluded the deputy's life was not in danger when he opened fire.



A former Florida deputy charged with the killing of a 23-year-old U.S. airman in the doorway of his apartment has been ordered to stay in part of Florida ahead of his manslaughter trial.

Eddie Duran's attorneys were attempting to change his bond limitations at a hearing on Tuesday.

What we know:

Duran is facing a manslaughter charge for the killing of Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

In court on Tuesday, the airman's family demanded that Duran remain limited to parts of Northwest Florida, WEAR News reported.

Duran's attorney argued that the restrictions prevented him from getting a job due to the notoriety of the case. The lawyers also asked that the limits be lifted so that the former deputy could visit family who live outside the area.

The judge in the case reportedly denied the motion, saying that the attorneys didn't have a compelling enough reason for the change, according to WEAR News.

The backstory:

Fortson was shot and killed on May 3, 2024, when Deputy Eddie Duran responded to a call at the Elan Apartments in Fort Walton Beach.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say Duran shot him multiple times before telling Fortson to drop the gun.

Roger Fortson (Courtesy of Air Force Times)

According to a lawsuit filed by the airman's family, Fortson posed no threat when Duran opened fire within seconds of him answering the door.

Dig deeper:

Duran, 39, began his law enforcement career as a military police officer in the Army. An Oklahoma police department hired him in 2015 after his military discharge. He joined the Okaloosa County sheriff’s office in 2019, resigned two years later and then rejoined the sheriff’s office in 2023.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran after Fortson’s death because an internal investigation concluded Duran’s life was not in danger when he opened fire.

"This tragic incident should never have occurred," Aden said in a statement announcing Duran's firing. "The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual."

Duran has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He is currently out of jail on bond.

What's next:

Duran will appear in court next on Aug. 11 for a status hearing over depositions.