Large debt collection group fined $24M for deceptive practices, called repeat offenders

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered a $24 million fine against Portfolio Recovery Associates after it was warned back in 2015 to clean up its act, but it didn’t.

The debt collector is one of the largest in the country. And, it’s been in the bureau’s crosshairs before. In fact, this statement from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is strong.

It reads that the debt collector had been caught "red-handed", then kept violating the law through intimidation, deception, and illegal debt tactics and lawsuits.

"After getting caught red-handed in 2015, Portfolio Recovery Associates continued violating the law through intimidation, deception, and illegal debt collection tactics and lawsuits," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "CFPB orders are not suggestions, and companies cannot ignore them simply because they are large or dominant in the market."

Back in 2015, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered the company to pay more than $27 million to consumers in refunds and penalties for deceptive debt collection practices.

And rules were laid out about how to handle business going forward. But, according to the CFPB, Porfolio Recovery Associates went back to their old habits.

NEW COMPLAINT FROM CFPB

Making representations about unsubstantiated debt

Threatening consumers with legal action and initiating lawsuits without offering the required documents

Collecting on old debt that was beyond the statute of limitations

Suing for debt that was too old to collect

So this time, the $24 million fine breaks down like this — $12 million in penalties to the government then $12.18 million should go to consumers.

If you suspect you could be a victim, follow the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's website: CFPB's Victim Relief Fund.