Two more Douglas County elected officials under GBI investigation

The FOX 5 I-Team obtained records showing two more Douglas County elected officials named as part of a GBI investigation.

Grand jury subpoenas filed in June sought spending records from Kelly Robinson, currently the longest-serving member of the Douglas County Commission, and Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson.

A Douglas County spokesman said neither would comment on the subpoenas.

In all, the grand jury issued three subpoenas in its investigation of how county credit cards and purchase cards — also known as p-cards — may have been abused.

One subpoena asked for "Bank Records related to p-cards to include purchasing card account names, full account numbers and statements" along with "all receipts."

Another subpoena targets travel spending, seeking "approval and reimbursement for travel expenses." It specifically lists Robinson, county procurement director Latonya Ammons, Information Services Director Alex Betancourt and former deputy county administrator Frederick Perry.

A third subpoena focused on Judge Peterson, asking the Finance Department to turn over "Bank Records to include all credit card statements, receipts and documentation related to the county issued credit card account belonging to Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson."

The GBI also requested a copy of the oaths of office taken by Robinson and Peterson.

The FOX 5 I-Team earlier obtained receipts showing Peterson charged a total of $4,458.85 to USAA Insurance. She would not explain the county purpose of those charges.

The FOX 5 I-Team also reviewed receipts showing Robinson seeking reimbursement for cigar purchases and Uber trips to cigar bars. He has previously said he used these trips as a "listening post" for constituents.

Already two commissioners — chairperson Romona Jackson Jones and Henry Mitchell — have been temporarily removed from office after their indictments on bid rigging charges. Both deny the allegations.

Retired sheriff Phil Miller was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to be the new chairman until the criminal case is resolved.

Days before the most recent subpoenas were issued, Miller told the FOX 5 I-Team he wanted to put more safeguards into the p-card system.

"We like to think everybody in this world is honest, but they’re not," he said. "That’s why we have such a big jail."

The GBI investigation was already underway.

"This P-Card investigation," said Miller, "people charging cigars and liquor. Personal car insurance and airline tickets and that sort of stuff. That’s dishonesty. In my opinion, it’s stealing."

Douglas County Chief Communications Officer Yvette Jones sent the FOX 5 I-Team this statement regarding the subpoenas:

"As this is an open investigation, we will refrain from offering comments regarding specific investigative elements.



"However, it is important to note the following: Douglas County has complied with subpoenas from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation requesting financial documents related to a Purchasing Card (P-Card) investigation which was initiated by County administrators.



"An internal financial review of P-Card records by the County revealed certain irregularities, which were referred to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for potential criminal investigation. The Sheriff’s Office subsequently referred the matter to the GBI.



"'This subpoena request was an expected next step in this process,' said Interim County Administrator Dr. David Corbin. ‘We are cooperating fully with the investigation and look forward to its conclusion.’



"The County Administration’s internal audit of financial practices is part of a comprehensive review and, where necessary, revamp of county operations. Under the leadership of Dr. Corbin, the county has recently undergone a reorganization of departments and leadership roles that aims to streamline processes and protocols for greater efficiency and accountability.



"The County recently contracted with Oversight Systems, an Atlanta-based software and financial management systems company, to implement software that will allow for 24/7 real-time monitoring and instant documentation of all P-card use and transactions. Dr. Corbin has also imposed a moratorium on P-card usage, subject to certain tightly supervised exceptions. The County is reviewing new protocols regarding P-card usage in the future."