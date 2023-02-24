Douglas County commission chairman, 4 others indicted

Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones, Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Jones were among five people indicted on bid rigging charges Friday.

The FOX 5 I-Team first revealed details of the investigation in September.

The criminal case centers around a 2018 contract to clean the Douglas County Tax Commissioner's Office and County Annex.

According to the indictment, a fourth defendant, Anthony Knight, missed the bid deadline, even though "the accused met and agreed to give the contract to S&A Express," Knight's company.

The contract was then put out for bid a second time, "the accused took sealed bids, opened and reviewed the bids, and added S&A Express in an amount that was exactly the same as the lowest bid..." according to the indictment.

Knight got the contract on a 3-2 vote with Chairwoman Jackson Jones and Commissioner Mitchell voting yes.

Jackson Jones faces an additional count of making a false statement.

The GBI said she told them she had not signed the contract before commissioners actually approved the deal. The indictment said she did just that.

Attorney Clinton Ruckers, who represents Jones, released the following statement on Friday evening:

"Dr. Romona Jackson Jones is aware of the indictment returned by a Douglas County grand jury charging her and others with criminal conduct. Chairman Jones vehemently denies the allegations in the indictment and strongly proclaims her innocence.

"The Chairman believes in the judicial process and understands that the grand jury is a slanted, onesided version of the facts. Dr. Romona Jackson Jones looks forward to having the opportunity to challenge the unfounded allegations contained in the indictment in a court of law, and on advice of counsel will not be making any statements regarding this matter."

None of the other elected officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

The fifth defendant, former purchasing director Bill Peacock, no longer works for Douglas County.

Last year, the FOX 5 I-Team asked Knight if he had any help from elected officials to get the contract. He said no.

Outside his house were three re-elect Henry Mitchell signs. A car in his driveway was adorned with two bumper stickers supporting Jackson Jones.

The five are expected to turn themselves in next week.