Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park canceled for 2024

Music Midtown has been canceled for 2024.

According to a statement on Instagram, the festival is "going on hiatus this year."

The festival's organizers did not offer any explanation and simply encouraged music fans to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and to check back for updates in the future.

Music Midtown was established in 1994 and is one of the most anticipated music festivals in metro Atlanta. It is held in mid-September.

This isn't the first time the festival has gone on hiatus. The first hiatus happened in 2006. It lasted for 6 years. The festival returned in 2011 and then ran from 2011 to 2019. It was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was also canceled in 2022 after returning in 2021.

According to LiveNation, it was canceled in 2022 because of legal concerns over the organizers' ability to ban guns during the two-day event because of a recent court ruling. The ruling made it harder for private groups to prevent gun owners from bringing their weapons to "short-term events" on public land was related specifically to the Atlanta Botanical Garden's ability to ban guns from their property.

The festival returned in 2023 with a strict no weapons policy. Headliners in 2023 included P!nk, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.