Music Midtown cancels 2022 festival in Piedmont Park

Music Midtown, Atlanta's long-running festival at Piedmont Park, has canceled this year's festival, organizers announced Monday.

In a statement posted on Instagram Monday morning, Music Midtown said "due to circumstances beyond our control" the festival "will no longer be taking place this year."

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 and included headliners My Chemical Romance, Fallout Boy, Future, and Jack White.

"We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon," the Instagram post continued.

While organizers did not specifically say the reason behind the cancellation, Billboard reported industry sources connecting the cancellation to Georgia's "Safe Carry Protection Act." The 2014 law allows guns on government land and in government buildings, with some exceptions.

In 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that the Atlanta Botanical Garden, despite being on land publicly owned, could lawfully prohibit guns do to it being a private entity. However, the ruling also set a test for private organizations using public land, which Billboard said created legal issues for festivals like Music Midtown, which has barred guns from the event.

Officials said refunds will be processed automatically in the next 24 hours and that purchases should expect refunds to be processed by their bank in seven to 10 business days.