Music Midtown releases 2022 festival lineup

Music Midtown, the annual music festival hosted at Piedmont Park, has released their 2022 lineup.

The highly-anticipated festival, set for Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, is headlined by some familiar names such as Atlanta rapper Future, Fall Out Boy, Jack White, and 2 Chainz.

The festival features a lineup of over 30 bands and artist with a variety of genres spanning across four stages.

Established in 1994, the Atlanta-based festival will be celebrating 28 years of music and fun for fans to enjoy.

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20.

Two day general admission tickets start at $145 with layaway plans available for fans.

Music lovers have the option to also choose from general admission plus, VIP, and Super VIP tickets.

The full lineup includes:

