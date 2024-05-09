Thief wanted for stealing vehicle, bank cards in Oakland City area, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police are looking for a thief who broke into a home on Oakdale Road NE in the Oakland City area and stole a vehicle and banking cards.

Police say they responded to the home at around 7:41 a.m. May 3. The resident told police that when he and his wife went to sleep the night before, his wife's backpack was on the kitchen counter. When they woke up, it was gone.

Their 2005 Toyota Rav4, which was parked in their driveway, was also missing.

Additionally, their banking cards had already been used at a number of locations. One of those transactions was caught by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.