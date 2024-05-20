Elleven45 shooting: Family, friends honor 21-year-old killed at Buckhead nightclub

Family and friends gathered to honor the life of a woman killed in a shooting at a Buckhead nightclub.

It's been more than a week since a deadly shooting took the life of 21-year-old Mari Creighton.

Atlanta police say a fight inside the Elleven45 Lounge on the corner of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street escalated to gunfire just after 2 a.m. on May 12.

Creighton and 20-year-old Nykris Ridley were killed. Four others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, Creighton's family held a balloon release to mourn a life that was cut short.

Her family told FOX 5 that the Albany State University volleyball player was an innocent victim.

"People need to stop making irrational decisions when you're mad at somebody. Like, it's never worth it - never. My sister was just caught in the crossfire," Creighton's sister, Tiffany Eason said.

She said that her sister was just one semester away from graduating.

Creighton's family says they are looking to take action to hold the club accountable for her death outside the criminal justice system.

"Somebody was allowed into that venue with a gun. That means somebody failed in that basic duty and responsibility to keep their customers and patrons safe at the Elleven45 Lounge," attorney Michael Sterling Sr. said.

Atlanta investigating Elleven45 Lounge after shooting

Last week, the City of Atlanta announced that they were opening an investigation into the nightclub.

"We are looking into a number of matters involving the property and working with the appropriate departments and agencies to take any necessary action," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.

On social media, Elleven45 released a statement that read in part:

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered any loss…the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff have always been our paramount concern…in these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened."

A week after the shooting, Atlanta police have not released any information about any possible suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.