Police respond to barricaded suspect in Woodstock, asking residents to avoid area

Woodstock police are asking residents to avoid an area of the city while officers negotiate with a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The Woodstock Police Department said there is a heavy police presence at the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments in the area of Brandon Street and Ridge Trail.

Officials say they have contained the suspect and are working to negotiate their surrender. They do not believe that there is no active threat at this time.

Officials say residents should avoid the area until told that it is cleared.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Woodstock Police Department.

