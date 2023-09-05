Fulton sheriff's campaign paid wife's companies $83K so far

A FOX 5 I-Team investigation discovered thousands of dollars in campaign money paid to companies created by the wife of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.



Two of those companies were not listed as required in the sheriff’s personal financial disclosure statements.

"I am very concerned that this has happened," said Aunna Dennis, executive director of the good government group Common Cause Georgia.

According to campaign reports, Labat's campaign hired Argus Property Management Group in 2019. The company was paid $47,836 for "campaign consulting," "transition team consulting," "security," and "transition team staffing."



According to Georgia corporation records, Jacqueline Labat created Argus in 2017. It was dissolved earlier this year. Personal financial statements include a page for the elected official to disclose all companies owned by a spouse. Argus was not listed.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Surrender Day outside the jail (photo by Billy Heath)

Neither was Atlas Golf Tournaments & Events, a company the sheriff's wife created in April 2022. Two months later, the sheriff’s campaign began paying Atlas what would be a total of $15,600 for "consulting and administrative operations" for his annual golf tournament at White Columns Country Club. It's unclear whether Atlas was paid to help with the 2023 tournament. Those reports are not due yet.

Labat is now running for a second term in 2024. He did disclose his wife's ownership of Alliance Business Management Consultants. His campaign began paying his wife's company $1275 per month starting last summer -- bumped to up to $2500 a month this year -- for campaign consulting work. Total: $20,150.

The total amount of campaign money paid to the three companies owned by the sheriff's wife so far: $83,586.

Pat and Jacki Labat from their Facebook show "Life with the Labats"

The sheriff declined a FOX 5 I-Team request for an on-camera interview. He did release a written statement about those campaign payments to his wife:



"We are reviewing our filings to assess whether any amendments are needed but it’s no secret that she worked for the campaign and was compensated at a rate much less than the market rate for similar services. Jacki operates with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. My record speaks for itself and my focus will remain on doing the job I was elected to do."

"This isn’t just like free money that’s just roaming around," pointed out Dennis from Common Cause Georgia. "Our elected officials, our servants, our officers need to have a more ethical stance on how they are spending money that’s coming into their campaigns."

It has been a challenging first term for Labat. The notorious Fulton County Jail has seen a disturbing spike in inmate deaths. One pre-trial detainee was found dead in his cell covered in bug bites. His family settled a lawsuit with Fulton County for $4 million.

The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into jail operations.

Sheriff Labat outside the Fulton County Courthouse on Indictment Day (photo by Billy Heath)



Last month, Labat oversaw the surrender of 19 defendants from the Fulton County election interference indictments, including the former President of the United States.

The sheriff and his family received death threats after the indictments, but so far his strategy of overwhelming security presence has kept any serious troublemakers away.

A highly-public law enforcement presence outside the Fulton County Courthouse on Indictment Day

Labat gave no indication he will stop using his wife's companies to assist his re-election efforts.

"My campaign has and will continue to comply with all campaign finance laws," his statement read. "With campaign season approaching, it’s no surprise that scurrilous accusations are surfacing from unnamed sources. Since 2019 my wife has served as an astute and skilled campaign manager with a scope of responsibilities and duties including but not limited to: