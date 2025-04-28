Keisha Lance Bottoms confirms she plans to run for GA governor in 2026
ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor and White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms has confirmed she is launching a campaign for Georgia governor in 2026.
What we know:
In a statement sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, Bottoms said she is taking the first formal step toward her candidacy.
"I am honored and humbled by the encouragement I have received as I have considered running for Governor. I am taking an important administrative step in this journey by filing necessary paperwork to establish a Campaign Committee. I look forward to making an announcement in the coming weeks," Bottoms said.
Bottoms first hinted at a possible run earlier this month during an appearance at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, according to BET.
The backstory:
Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022. During her term, she was praised for her work on social justice issues and affordable housing. Her administration also faced major challenges, including a massive cyberattack and a federal corruption investigation involving members of former Mayor Kasim Reed’s team.
However, Bottoms also faced criticism over rising violent crime in Atlanta and her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since leaving City Hall, Bottoms has remained active on the national stage, serving as a senior adviser to former President Joe Biden.
Big picture view:
The race for governor is expected to draw heavy interest. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot run again. Kemp is reportedly considering a campaign for U.S. Senate.
Several other candidates have already entered or are weighing campaigns for the governor’s seat:
- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, has officially launched his campaign.
- State Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democrat, announced his plans to run last week.
- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are also considered potential Republican candidates.
- Rep. Lucy McBath previously explored a run for governor but paused her plans due to her husband's health concerns; she has not ruled out reentering the race.
- Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is seen as a possible Democratic contender.
- Stacey Abrams, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 and 2022, is reportedly considering another run.
Jason Carter, a former state senator and grandson of President Jimmy Carter, recently announced he will not run due to his wife’s ongoing battle with brain cancer.
What's next:
The 2026 governor’s race is shaping up to be one of Georgia’s most closely watched political battles.