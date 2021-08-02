Mayor tackles COVID-19, crime at Tuesday morning press conference

article

Crime and COVID-19 will be the topic for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday morning.

The mayor will be joined by Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Dr. Carlos del Rio, Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and Executive Associate Dean for Emory at Grady.



The mayor's office in a release last week said the city was battling "two public health epidemics" being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent crime wave.

The press conference will not be open to the public as City Hall remains closed as part of the remediating efforts against the COVID-19 virus. The press conference will be streamed on FOX5Atlanta.com and the city's social media pages.

The state has seen a steady climb in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the Fourth of July holiday. As of Monday at 3 p.m., the two-week average for new cases rose to 1,693 and current hospitalizations were at 2,409, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Health officials are urgently asking everyone who has not gotten one of the vaccines to talk to their health care provider and strongly consider getting one. To find out more on the vaccine as well as where to get get it, click here.

Last week, the mayor signed an executive order requiring masks in all public places while indoors. The mayor’s order requires "all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors." This following a new series of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The executive order does not include people eating or drinking, people who are in their homes, or people who have legitimate health conditions preventing them from wearing a mask.

There are penalties for violating the order. The first time is a warning, the second time is a fine of $25, and then $50 for every offense after that.

The mayor's action was not without criticism. The head of the state restaurant group, Karen Bremer, said she was "shocked" to learn the mayor had issued a mask policy for buildings, including private businesses saying that there are 60,000 jobs on the line within the city limits. The chief executive of the Georgia Restaurant Association said "the restaurant industry is worn out."

Possibly the biggest criticism came from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp who said the city should redirect its focus toward "violent crime and street racing" instead of trying to enforce a mask mandate. While the mayor did respond to the governor's political jab, it was her calling Tuesday's press conference that sent a message she intends to focus on both.

Chief Bryant has said his department has made headway with illegal street racing and ATVs. The city also has previously said the APD is working on ways to solve the so-called "water boy" concerns. The department has also seen an uptick in violent encounters.

"It is not gang violence, it is not drugs, it is two people that have failed to have conflict resolution," Chief Bryant told the Midtown Neighborhood Association during a town hall meeting on July 14.

But those types of crimes seemed to have been overshadowed last Wednesday by a murder near the entrance to Piedmont Park along 10th Street near Charles Allen Drive. Police discovered the bodies of 40-year-old Katherine "Katie" Janness and her fiancé's 3-year-old pit bull Bowie. Police said both were stabbed multiple times and the scene of the crime was "gruesome" and "hard to stomach."

Worried residents took to the streets of Atlanta for a vigil the next day. Many expressed outrage, concern, but all just wanted their voices to be heard.

Investigators have not held a formal press conference since the initial discovery of the crime scene, but the department has been disseminating what information investigators said they could through press releases. One release on Friday condemned a reported rumor stating the department will "not be able to confirm or deny all rumors" while clarifying they are vigorously investigating what they called a "callous murder."

One rumor that has been addressed by the department though was the possibility of the case was related to the death of 18-year-old Tori Long, who was found a few hours later at Yellow River Park, near Stone Mountain, about 20 miles east. Police told the Associated Press the Gwinnett County police investigation was "not related to the incident in Piedmont Park."

Over the weekend, investigators once again combed over Piedmont Park for clues and an autopsy was done on Bowie. Investigators have not said if anything was discovered during either.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could help them arrest and indict a suspect in the case.

Tuesday's press conference with the mayor, the police chief, and Dr. Carlos del Rio begins at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on FOX5Atlanta.com.

_____

