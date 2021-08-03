APD releases photos of possible witnesses in Piedmont Park murder

Atlanta police have released photos of multiple people seen on security cameras who could know something about the "gruesome" murder of a 40-year-old woman and her dog in Piedmont Park.

It's been nearly a week since Katherine Janness went out to walk her partner's dog Bowie and was found stabbed multiple times by an assailant. Police have not made an arrest or publically named a suspect and have asked the FBI is to be involved in the investigation.

Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department shared multiple photos of people who they say were seen around the park in the hour before Janness was found dead.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Officials have not said that anyone involved in these photos is a suspect in the case, but believe they could have seen something that could help with the investigation.

"We're hoping that they saw something that could further and help us with the investigation,"

At a press conference Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called the murder, the first in Piedmont Park in over 10 years as "horrific."

Despite rumors on social media that Janness's murder was connected to another murder in a Gwinnett County Park, Atlanta police officials say there is no evidence that the crimes are connected or evidence of a serial killer.

"I think that quite often what we are now hearing is a lot of sensationalism and misinformation as it relates to what we are seeing, it is really causing us more problems - especially with the community that we serve," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Atlanta police are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Animal rights group PETA has also offered its own reward of $10,000.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

