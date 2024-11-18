What's next for DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond?

Speculation is swirling around DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond's future career plans as he prepares to leave office, including a possible run for governor in 2026.

RELATED: DeKalb County CEO-elect: 'I look forward to doing the job'

"I'm going to leave all options open," Thurmond told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "And if there are other opportunities to serve, I'll examine it, and then if an opportunity presents itself, I'll take it."

Thurmond is no stranger to state politics. He was elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 1986 and went on to serve three terms as State Labor Commissioner.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

As for what's next, he plans to take a break and weigh his options, as he reflects on all he accomplished during his time as CEO.

"First, I'm most proud of the fact that we restored trust and accountability in government," said Thurmond. "That was the biggest challenge that we face, quite frankly, because, either fairly or not, there were people who were concerned about the integrity and trust associated with our government."

DeKalb County established a $140 million rainy day fund under Thurmond's leadership, and a 10-year capitol improvement program to invest in and maintain the county's water and wastewater infrastructure, while making major improvements to the water billing system.

The county created a master transit plan, and passed two Special Local Option Sales Tax initiatives for transportation, public safety, parks and rec and other capitol projects.

Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Supplied)

Thurmond is expected to pass the baton to incoming DeKalb CEO-elect Lorraine CochranJohnson, knowing the county has made great strides during his tenure.

"I want to thank the people of DeKalb County for giving me this wonderful opportunity to serve. I love this county, love the people," said Thurmond. "The 6,000 people I work with every day, the Board of Commissioners rallied to the flag, and we will leave it in a better place."