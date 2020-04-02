Elected officials ask for help at South Fulton facility where 15 died
Several Fulton County officials called on Georgia's governor to assist in stopping the COVID-19 deaths at Arbor Terrace at Cascade Assisted Living Facility.
Community activist, elected officials threaten to protest Atlanta facility where 15 died
Community activists and elected officials said it is time to intervene and protect the remaining residents at a southwest Atlanta assisted living facility where 15 people have died from the coronavirus.
Atlanta physician, wife both die of coronavirus at assisted living facility
When the family got back from the man's funeral, the senior living home called them with more bad news.
Retired Atlanta Public Schools educator dies of COVID-19
A second retired Atlanta Public School educator died of COVID-19 on Easter Sunday.
Atlanta retired educator dies of COVID-9, her sister in critical condition
A retired Atlanta educator died of COVID-19 on Sunday, her sister is in critical condition battling the same deadly virus.