Several arrests made after police bust at DeKalb County gas stations

Police have made several arrests after an investigation into reported drug sales and firearm offenses at multiple DeKalb County gas stations.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say they responded to gas stations on Hillandale Drive, Farrington Road, Covington Highway, Redan Road, and Glenwood Road after receiving numerous complaints.

In the bust, police reportedly seized three firearms, marijuana, cash, and more than $100,000 in fraudulent checks.

Authorities say they made four felony and two misdemeanor arrests as part of the investigation.

Along with the arrests, police say a federal fugitive who was wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration was also taken into custody.

The names of the arrested suspects have not been released.