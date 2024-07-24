Amazon fires delivery driver caught speeding down Georgia sidewalk

A Georgia Amazon worker is out of a job after they were caught on camera speeding down a sidewalk.

A car passenger in Flowery Branch caught the act and posted it on TikTok.

The person who posted the video, who asked to be anonymous, said the scene happened on Friendship Road on July 14.

They believed the driver was going about 35 mph on the sidewalk.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the driver was no longer delivering packages for the company.

"This was reckless and unacceptable behavior. We’ve investigated the incident and this driver is no longer delivering packages on behalf of Amazon," the statement read.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Storyful contributed to this report.