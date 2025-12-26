Man running across I-285 in DeKalb County killed by vehicle, police say

The Brief Man in his 40s killed after being hit on I-285 northbound Crash happened near Memorial Drive around 10:28 p.m. Police say driver stayed at the scene; investigation ongoing



A man in his 40s was killed late Christmas night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded around 10:28 p.m. Dec. 25 to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-285 northbound near Memorial Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained on scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the man was running across the interstate at the time of the collision.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.