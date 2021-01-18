More than 200 Arbor Terrace residents, employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Arbor Terrace started vaccinating vulnerable residents Monday at three of their assisted living facilities on Monday.

FOX 5 reported last year, the owners were sued after several residents at their South Fulton location died from the virus.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, nearly 20 residents at Arbor Terrace at Cascade died after contracting COVID-19.

Arbor Terrace management is hoping this vaccine will finally bring normalcy to this vulnerable population that’s still under quarantine.

Eligible residents and staff at Arbor Terrace's Cascade, Crabapple, and Decatur locations got the Pfizer Vaccine.

This was done through a partnership with Walgreens.

"Our residents and team members were super excited to get the vaccine today, the first dose," Tricia Holloway, the Executive Director of Arbor Terrace at Crabapple, said. "Everyone's been anxiously awaiting this patiently."

Anxiously waiting after a total of 25 residents in those three facilities died from the virus, according to health officials. The Cascade location had 17 of those deaths.

Right now, there are more than 100 positive residents cases among them the facilities.

"We are monitoring those residents very closely multiple times a day for any reactions and side effects," Holloway said.

Deaths at the Cascade location led to some families suing Arbor Terrace claiming administrators and staff failed to protect the vulnerable residents of the facility from the deadly virus.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country have been hit extremely hard during this pandemic.

"We've been quarantining and that makes it difficult on everybody. I think the best thing that we think is going to turn this around and get back to normal is getting this vaccine," Holloway explained.

About 3,600 residents statewide have fallen victim to COVID-19.

Arbor Terrace staff and residents should get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine next month.

"To be able to hug our loved ones is gonna make a huge impact on everyone's mental health and well-being," Holloway said.

Arbor Terrace management said they plan to vaccinate people at their other facilities throughout this week.

