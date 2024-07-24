Buckhead Boiler Seafood owner Chad Dillon killed, family, friends, customers mourn

A beloved restaurateur was gunned down while in his car in a busy portion of Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta police are still searching for the gunman.

RELATED NEWS: Atlanta restaurateur killed in shooting on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue

"I'm hurt. I'm broken. My heart is broke," Bree Dawson said.

Dawson is just one of many people feeling the immediate loss of Chad Dillon.

Atlanta police were called on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. and were told a man had been shot inside his car near the intersection of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Boulevard.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The medical examiner later confirmed that the man was 33-year-old Chad Dillon.

Dillon owned the popular Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil on Piedmont Road.

Dillon was working to open another business close to where he was killed.

"I sat out here all night," Dawson said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dawson started a growing memorial with balloons, flowers and a candle outside the business.

"He meant a lot to this community. He was a pillar in the community. Chad was the community. He was Atlanta. Atlanta is Chad. For this to happen to him is sickening," Dawson said.

"It's just a huge void, and I'm not sure if that will ever be filled," RJ said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

RJ owns the Smoketrip smoke shop next door to the seafood shop and says they opened up their businesses at the same time. They quickly became friends.

"He was always there for people. He did Thanksgiving turkeys and gave them out. I'm just at a loss for words at this point," RJ said.

Giving back was important to Dillon. He appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about helping those who are behind bars create business plans when they get out.

"I used to work right there at the Boiler as a dishwasher. That was an opportunity, but it showed me he had faith in me despite my background," an old colleague said.

"When you have someone motivating the young like that, you don't try to harm them. You try to learn from them. You don't have to kill your own because you see them moving up. Just ask," Dawson said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chad Dillon, The Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil in Atlanta

If you know anything that could help police, come forward. You can remain anonymous.