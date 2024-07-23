Deadly shooting near MLK historical site in Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.
Officers were called just after 3:45 p.m., Tuesday to John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, just east of Boulevard NE.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.