Elected officials ask for help at South Fulton facility where 15 died

Several Fulton County officials called on Georgia's governor to assist in stopping the COVID-19 deaths at Arbor Terrace at Cascade Assisted Living Facility.

"We are calling on the governor, the Fulton County Board of Health, the president, Dr. Fauci, anyone to provide help and assistance," masked Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington exclaimed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

SEE ALSO: Psychiatrist warns COVID-19 can cause agitation, behavioral changes in some Alzheimer's patients

He and others are sounding the alarm after 15 elderly residents died from COVID-19 complications at the upscale South Fulton assisted living facility. Those who gathered wore masks and stood six feet apart as they begged for the governor to intervene.

"We are calling on the governor to close it down or to do something to isolate the residents," Senator Donzella James (D-Dist. 35) asked. James said her mother lived one mile up the street and knew seven of those who died.

"The governor has power and the governor can move. The governor can make some decisions and I would ask that the governor remove these people out of this dangerous environment that they are in," Rev. Timothy McDonald exclaimed.

Advertisement

"This case needs to be closed and it needs to become a case study for what not to do," an angry Derrick Boazman exclaimed. Boazman is a former councilman turned community activists who said what has happened at Arbor Terrace is outrageous.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Many from the medical community warn against moving such delicate elderly residents.

"To move out medically fragile residents does not go without risks from a medical perspective and I caution you to move so quickly with that," Dr. Kathi Earles of the Fulton County Health Department warned.

The Arbor Company sent out a letter Friday to all of the families who remain at the facility. It states the company learned of the first COVID-19 case on March 26 and had all residents tested by April 3. It acknowledges 15 deaths but makes it clear the last two deaths were Easter Sunday. About 37 residents remain at the facility, 28 are COVID-19 positive and eight are COVID-19 negative, one declined the test. Lastly, they offered to talk one on one with all the families.

It all comes to late for the Finney family. They lost their aunt, Nancy Finney, to the deadly virus.

The governor's office had a representative at the news conference. He says he will take the request under consideration.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----