Newton County launches state's first free naloxone vending machine to combat opioid overdoses

The Brief Newton County has introduced the state's first vending machine dispensing free naloxone (Narcan) to combat opioid overdoses, accessible 24/7 at the detention center. The initiative is funded by a GNR Health grant, ensuring the availability of Narcan for at least two years, with plans to expand to other counties. Community leaders emphasize the importance of widespread access to Narcan, highlighting its role in saving lives and addressing the broader impact of opioid addiction.



A new vending machine in Newton County is the first of its kind in the state. It is providing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, to anyone in the community who needs it, free of charge.

"Even if we just save one life, it would be more than enough," said Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The machine dispenses free naloxone using tokens provided by the Newton County Detention Center staff. The detention center is open 24/7, and anyone is allowed access to the machine.

Through a GNR Health grant, this resource inside the detention center will supply overdose reversing Narcan for the next two years, at least. On the side of the machine is a QR code that can be scanned for instructions on how to use the Naloxone.

"Pharmacies are selling it, but we understand that in today's time things are not cheap," said Jett. "People are struggling. So, to be able to provide this free to our community is a great blessing for us."

Melissa Laney visited the detention center and was surprised to find out the vending machine provided Narcan for free. She said this should be in every community. "I would give a box of these to everybody I know because the sad truth is, this kind of lifestyle, this kind of addiction, nobody's immune to it," said Laney.

By the numbers:

In the last year and a half, there were over 15,457 opioid overdose incidents in Georgia. One percent of those were in Newton County. Narcan was administered in 65% of the overdose cases in Newton County, making this vending machine extremely important, Jett said.

"We really are encouraging loved ones, if they know someone who is struggling with addiction, to come get this," said Jett. "You need to have this on hand before an emergency happens."

What they're saying:

Colleen Freeman runs a nearby recovery group at Eastridge Church and encourages everyone to carry Narcan. She said she knows firsthand: overdoses harm more than just an addict.

"It is a big problem. It's a big problem for the entire family," said Freeman. She said she is hopeful this problem for the entire community can be helped, especially with more resources at the ready.

"We are so happy about that vending machine because what it does is it gives everybody a tool right in their pocket to help save a life," said Freeman.

GNR Public Health applied for more grant funding to add vending machines into Rockdale and Gwinnett counties.

"We hope that this is not the only one that will be in a law enforcement facility. We would love to see this machine in every detention center across Georgia," said Jett.

"I just think that we need to keep it going. We can't stall. It's always going to be a problem, and as addiction is, it progresses, so we need to always be on our best fight for it (9:49) and get rid of the opiate addiction altogether," said Freeman.