Actor Tray Chaney shares son's incredible progress following tornado injuries

The Brief Malachi Chaney, son of actor Tray Chaney, survived a tornado that threw him 300 feet, resulting in serious injuries, but is making remarkable recovery progress at Shepherd Center. Malachi is showing signs of independence, such as eating and using the bathroom on his own, which his father describes as incredible progress given the severity of his injuries. The support from friends, celebrities, and the public has been uplifting for Malachi, motivating him during his rehabilitation journey.



Actor Tray Chaney, best known for his role on HBO’s "The Wire", is speaking publicly for the first time about his son’s miraculous recovery after the 19-year-old was thrown from the second floor of their Locust Grove home during a tornado two weeks ago.

What we know:

Chaney’s son, Malachi, suffered multiple serious injuries on May 29 when an EF-2 tornado directly struck their home, tossing him nearly 300 feet and burying Chaney in rubble. Malachi sustained a traumatic brain injury, fractured ribs, and facial fractures, but has since made what his father calls "incredible strides" at Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

"You were thrown from the second floor and he's like, ‘How did I survive?’" Chaney recalled in an exclusive interview with FOX 5’s Eric Mock. "I’m like, God, how did I survive? Waking up? I was unconscious. I woke up under the house with bricks on my back."

What they're saying:

Chaney said Malachi didn’t even know what had happened until a few days ago, when he was finally able to explain the ordeal to him.

"He's like, ‘Yeah, Dad, I survived a tornado. We’re like the father and son superheroes,’" Chaney said.

Now at Shepherd Center, a rehabilitation hospital specializing in brain and spinal cord injuries, Malachi is undergoing intensive therapy and already showing promising signs of independence.

"Today’s the day he can actually go to the bathroom on his own," Chaney said. "He just has to put his neck brace on. He can get out of bed on his own. He's already eating on his own. So just the progress—I'm like, two weeks ago, May 29th, we didn't know that my son was going to make it."

Chaney said the outpouring of support has been a major boost to his son’s morale. When Malachi got his phone back, he was moved to tears by the messages.

"He actually shedded tears. And I said, ‘Are you in pain?’ He said, ‘No, Dad, I'm looking at my phone and I'm looking at all of the people that's been showing me love around the world—Shaquille O'Neal, DC Young Fly, all these people and all of his friends and people from Savannah State University, his college.’"

Malachi even recorded a message to his supporters, saying, "I want to thank everybody for supporting me. It means the world and it’s gonna be one of the greatest comebacks that you’ve ever seen in your life!"

What's next:

Despite the loss of their home and possessions, Chaney said his son’s determination and positive outlook are helping the family push forward.

"It's giving me hope. He's inspired me in ways that I don't even think he understands."

Chaney said Malachi’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, but he’s asking the public to continue sending messages of support to keep his son motivated as he continues his rehabilitation.

