Son of actor Tray Chaney thanks supporters after release from hospital

The Brief Malachi Chaney is recovering after being injured in a Locust Grove tornado. He suffered broken ribs, facial fractures, and cuts. He thanked supporters in a video for their well wishes.



The 19-year-old son of actor Tray Chaney is speaking out for the first time since surviving a devastating tornado that destroyed his family’s home in Locust Grove.

What we know:

Malachi Chaney suffered serious injuries when an EF-2 tornado ripped through their subdivision, leaving the home in ruins. He sustained multiple broken ribs, facial fractures, and deep cuts in the storm and spent time in the ICU at a local hospital. His father, known for his roles on The Wire and Saints & Sinners, was also injured but has since recovered.

What they're saying:

In a short video message posted to social media, Malachi expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported him during his recovery, calling the storm "one of the scariest things you’ve ever seen in your life."

Tray Chaney says his son is now continuing his recovery in a rehabilitation facility, where he will receive ongoing treatment for his injuries.

The tornado, part of a recent severe weather outbreak across Georgia, caused widespread damage in the Locust Grove area in Henry County and left several families displaced.

