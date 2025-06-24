Expand / Collapse search
Pride flags vandalized overnight at Midtown Atlanta bar, police say

Published  June 24, 2025 5:50am EDT
Midtown
Atlanta police say the group took photos of themselves vandalizing the Midtown gay bar before they were caught. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they've caught a group of people responsible for vandalizing multiple pride flags in Midtown overnight.

Authorities say the vandalism happened at Blake's On the Park on 10th Street during the last week of Pride Month.

What we know:

Authorities say the flags were hanging by the front of the bar near the city's Rainbow Crosswalks before the group of juveniles damaged them.

According to investigators, the group took pictures of themselves committing the act of vandalism.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the group left the scene on scooters but were later caught by police.

Atlanta police say the group took photos of themselves vandalizing the Midtown gay bar before they were caught. (Atlanta Police Department)

While police have not shared the juveniles' names due to their age, they say they are from Cartersville and Dallas, Georgia.

What's next:

Police called the parents of the group to come pick up their kids and learn what they did overnight.

It is not clear if anyone in the group will face charges in connection with the alleged vandalism.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from interviews with the Atlanta Police Department.

