Canton man convicted of child molestation, sexual battery

The Brief Brian James Holland, 48, of Canton, was found guilty of two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery against girls ages 12 and 14. The case stemmed from a 2021 investigation initiated after a parent received disturbing calls from his daughter at Holland’s home. A Cherokee County jury delivered the guilty verdict on June 20 after a five-day trial; sentencing is set for June 30.



A Cherokee County jury has found a Canton man guilty of child molestation and sexual battery following a five-day trial, according to District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

What we know:

Brian James Holland, 48, was convicted on two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. The verdict was delivered on June 20 in the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis after approximately one hour of jury deliberation.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by the Canton Police Department on Dec. 23, 2021, after a concerned parent called 911. The parent had received two troubling phone calls from his daughter, who was visiting Holland’s home at the time.

During forensic interviews, two girls, ages 12 and 14, disclosed three separate incidents in which Holland inappropriately touched them. One of the girls said she reported the abuse to a family member, who advised her to "forgive" Holland because he had been intoxicated.

During the trial, the prosecution called 10 witnesses, including the victims, a police officer, a child abuse expert, and other individuals who were present in the home. The defense called Holland and one other witness.

What's next:

Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.