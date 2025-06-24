Jake Paul buys historic South Georgia ranch for $39M after Tyson fight

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Southlands. Courtesy of Jon Kohler

The Brief Jake Paul purchased the 5,746-acre Southlands ranch in Decatur County, Georgia, for $39 million—one of the largest recreational land deals in state history. The historic property features wild quail, white-tail deer, a renovated 8-bedroom lodge, and extensive natural amenities including creeks, a lake, and Lake Seminole frontage. Paul used earnings from his 2024 boxing win over Mike Tyson to fund the purchase, fulfilling a longtime dream of owning a ranch.



YouTube personality turned professional boxer Jake Paul has made a major move in the world of real estate, purchasing one of the largest recreational land properties in Georgia history, according to The Land Report.

What we know:

The 28-year-old fighter reportedly paid $39 million for a sprawling 5,746-acre ranch in Decatur County, known as Southlands, according to Jon Kohler & Associates. The deal marks one of the biggest land transactions in Georgia’s history.

Located about eight miles from Bainbridge, the ranch sits in Georgia’s prized quail belt and offers a range of natural amenities. The estate includes:

Five miles of spring-fed creeks

A 20-acre stocked, fishing lake, 30-acre duck pond, and a 60-acre irrigated field

Direct frontage on the 37,500-acre Lake Seminole

Habitat for wild quail and trophy white-tail deer

The property had not been publicly marketed for nearly 90 years before it hit the market in October 2023 for $42.5 million. Less than 3% of the land is classified as wetlands, adding to its appeal.

The sale was co-listed by Jon Kohler and Walter Hatchett, who compared the deal to "owning a sports franchise."

Southlands features a recently renovated 4,884-square-foot main lodge with eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bath. The property also includes:

A 3+ mile paved, private driveway to the main lodge

A four-stall, 1,800-square-foot barn designed for horseback and quail hunting

A new 2,696-square-foot manager’s house, a 1,916-square-foot guesthouse, pavilion, and equipment shed

A workshop and cooler facility for game processing

The backstory:

The ranch was previously owned by Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica Lending, who acquired the land through a private sale.

Paul reportedly used the $40 million he earned from his November 2024 boxing match against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to fund the purchase. He later shared that owning a ranch has been a dream of his for more than 15 years.

Decatur County is located in south Georgia, near the Florida state line. The property sits on the edge of Curry Hill, which is essentially the southernmost point of the Appalachian Mountains. The Flint River flows south into Bainbridge where it hits Curry Hill, and then flows west along the property line for almost 5 miles.

What's next:

Paul, who has won 11 of his 12 professional fights, is scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

