YouTuber Jake Paul tries to get a rise out of Mike Tyson during press conference

Mike Tyson, at 58 years old, is not letting age or health concerns keep him out of the boxing ring. The former heavyweight champion is set to face YouTuber Jake Paul in a highly anticipated match, despite a recent health scare that temporarily postponed the fight.

Tyson experienced a bout of nausea and dizziness during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, which his representatives later attributed to an ulcer problem. The incident raised concerns about the scheduled fight, but Tyson has since resumed training and is determined to go through with the bout.

This will mark Tyson’s first return to the ring since his last professional fight in 2005. Jake Paul, more than 30 years younger than Tyson, will be his opponent in what is expected to be a major event.

Jake Paul made fun of Tyson being sick during a press conference at Fanatics Fest, asking him if his "tummy" hurt. When he was asked if he was "truly sick" about getting in the ring with Jake Paul, Tyson replied, "I was terrified, I was terrified, I was terrified."

Tyson also warned Jake Paul, saying, "You better come in shape. Your health depends on it." Paul replied by mocking Tyson over the length of rounds, which have been sanctioned as 2 minutes instead of the standard 3 minutes.

The crowd seemed to be in Tyson's corner throughout the press conference. It probably didn't help that Paul called New York a "dumbass Democratic city" and said "You're just like Mike Tyson – you were good 20 years ago."

At the end of the press conference, Tyson playfully pretended to throw a punch at Jake Paul and then gave him a bit of a shove while laughing.

The Tyson-Paul fight is scheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and will be streamed live on Netflix.

