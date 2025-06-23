3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills teen in Paulding County home, investigators say

The Brief A 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 19-year-old man in a Paulding County home, according to the sheriff's office. The victim had brought the firearm to the home the previous night to visit family, and investigators believe the child gained access to it. Authorities are treating the incident as a tragic accident, with no charges announced, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a 19-year-old man in a Paulding County home early Monday morning, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 7 a.m. along Eagles Nest Drive in the normally quiet Eagle’s Landing neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the teen dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The sheriff’s office cleared the scene around noon after conducting interviews with those inside the home. Officials say they are convinced this was a tragic accident, and no charges have been announced.

What they're saying:

"This is just a tragic situation," said Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jordan Yuodis. "Deputies determined a 3-year-old got a hold of a firearm and shot the man in the back of the head. [He was] deceased at the scene."

Authorities said the victim had arrived the previous night to visit family and had brought the firearm, which was used in the accidental shooting. Investigators believe the child somehow gained access to the gun before the fatal shot was fired.

Neighbors described a heavy law enforcement and emergency response presence that morning. One woman, who asked not to be identified, said she knew something was wrong when multiple police officers and EMS personnel arrived.

"I saw what looked like the entire household outside… including one adult," she said. "He asked me to give him a hug. Gave him a hug. Brought them some water and chairs, and then police put the crime scene tape up."

"He got there last night to visit family... [We're] trying to piece this together," Yuodis added.

Neighbors expressed sympathy for the family, saying the loss has shaken the community.

"Prayers for the family," one said. "The older kids look out for the younger kids."

Another neighbor said, "They seem to be, basically, such a good family."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.