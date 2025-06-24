82-year-old Atlanta woman with dementia missing since Monday

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a missing 82-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Brenda Alexander.

What we know:

Investigators say Brenda Anderson was last seen leaving the Columbia Blackshear senior apartments on Medon Avenue SE at around 11:23 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the woman was given a ride to somewhere in southwest Atlanta or East Point.

Anderson is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has black eyes and gray hair in an afro style.

The missing woman was last seen wearing blue scrubs. She is believed to also have a cane and a brown patch pocketbook with her.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Anderson could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.