Cherokee County family's home destroyed by fire and storm

The Brief The Lamanac family lost tools and family memorabilia in a fire, impacting Shayne Lamanac's handyman business. A lightning-struck tree fell on their home during a thunderstorm, making it uninhabitable; they lacked insurance coverage. The family is grateful for neighbor support and is working to rebuild their home and life after these disasters.



A Cherokee County family is struggling to recover after two devastating disasters struck their property just months apart, leaving them without a home and uncertain about the future.

What we know:

Joyce Lamanac says it started with a fire that destroyed a building on their land filled with tools and family memorabilia. The tools belonged to her father, Shayne Lamanac, a handyman who relied on them to make a living.

"He does roofing, remodeling, any kind of handyman services," Joyce said.

Just as the family began to save up to replace what was lost, another blow came. A powerful thunderstorm recently brought down a lightning-struck tree that crashed through the roof of their home.

"We had a major thunderstorm, and we had lightning strike the tree right over here, and that tree fell directly on top of our house," Joyce said.

What they're saying:

The tree pierced through multiple rooms, including her mother's bedroom and the living room.

"It impaled my mother's bedroom straight through her bed," she said. "She had just gotten up and walked into the living room when the other tree branch impaled the living room floor."

The family, who has lived in the home for more than two decades, did not have insurance. Joyce said her parents were considering a policy after the fire, but time ran out.

"They were thinking about getting it after the fire, but we didn't have enough time," she said.

Now, the home is unlivable. During the day, the Lamanacs sift through the debris, trying to salvage anything they can — including cherished mementos belonging to Joyce’s sister Emily, who died of a brain tumor in 2016.

"A lot of my sister’s old stuff. Some of her stuff has gone," Joyce said.

At night, her parents Shayne and Charlene stay with relatives or sleep in a tent on the property.

What's next:

Despite the hardship, Joyce said the family is thankful for neighbors who have stepped in to help.

As they face a long road ahead, the Lamanacs are working to rebuild not just their home, but the life that disasters twice upended.