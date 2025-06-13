Third suspect arrested in Macon bar shooting; fourth suspect dies by suicide

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Macon, Georgia.

The Brief Authorities have arrested a third suspect, Jarrius Terrell Curry, in connection with the deadly shooting outside a Macon bar; he faces five counts of aggravated assault. A fourth suspect wanted in the case has died by suicide, and local officials have suspended the bar's liquor license in response to the violence. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual from surveillance photos.



Authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Macon bar that left three people dead and six others injured. A fourth man wanted in the case has died by suicide, investigators confirmed.

What we know:

The May 18 shooting unfolded outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill, where gunfire erupted in the early morning hours. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows Jr., and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows were killed in the attack. Six other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced that 17-year-old Travis Keyshaun Glover and Muchman Bond III have both been charged with murder. A third suspect, 28-year-old Jarrius Terrell Curry of Macon, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He faces five counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

On Saturday, the Bibb County SWAT Team arrested Glover, who is also being held without bond. Authorities have not detailed the suspects’ alleged roles in the shooting, and a motive has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, investigators say a fourth man wanted in connection to the case has died by suicide.

What's next:

In response to the violence, local officials have suspended the Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill’s liquor license.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual captured in surveillance photos. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

SEE ALSO: