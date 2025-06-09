Person of interest sought in deadly triple shooting at Macon daiquiri bar

article

The Brief Bibb County authorities are seeking public assistance to identify a person of interest related to a mass shooting outside a Macon bar. Two suspects, Jarrius Terrell Curry and Travis Keyshaun Glover, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released the roles or motive behind the shooting.



Authorities in Bibb County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a deadly mass shooting that took place outside a Macon bar last month.

SEE ALSO: Teen charged with murder in deadly triple shooting at Macon daiquiri bar

What we know:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released images Monday of an individual who was seen inside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on May 18, the night three men were killed and six others were injured in a shooting that broke out around midnight in the bar’s parking lot.

The backstory:

The triple homicide left 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows Jr., and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows dead. Six others were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds; their names have not been released.

Two suspects have already been arrested in the case. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce arrested 28-year-old Jarrius Terrell Curry of Macon. He has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and remains in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Macon, Georgia.

The following day, the Bibb County SWAT Team arrested 17-year-old Travis Keyshaun Glover of Macon. He was charged with three counts of murder and is also being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the roles Curry and Glover are accused of playing in the shooting, and a motive has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Investigators urge anyone who can identify the individual in the surveillance photos to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.