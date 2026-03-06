Georgia lawmakers face high stakes on Crossover Day

The Brief Georgia’s Crossover Day serves as the final deadline for bills to pass their original chamber to stay alive this legislative session. Key pending legislation includes limits on police video access, property tax elimination, and significant changes to early voting procedures. High-profile candidates, including Burt Jones and Michael Thurmond, officially qualified for the upcoming gubernatorial race at the capitol today.



Georgia lawmakers return to the state capitol on Friday for "Crossover Day," a pivotal legislative deadline that often determines the fate of high-profile bills for the remainder of the year.

What we know:

Under the rules of the Georgia General Assembly, any piece of legislation must pass its chamber of origin by the end of the day to remain eligible for consideration. Bills that fail to clear the House or Senate by the midnight deadline are generally considered dead for the session, though rare procedural maneuvers can occasionally revive them.

Several contentious measures are currently on the line, including:

House Bill 1223: A proposal that would restrict public access to police body and dash camera footage depicting a death.

House Bill 1009: The proposed bill would ban cell phones in high schools.

House Bill 1023: Bill would require local boards of education and other public school governing bodies to utilize weapon detection systems in certain school buildings.

House Bill 1193: A bill that would require literacy coaches for every Georgia school that serves kindergartners through third graders.

House Resolution 1114 (The HOME Act): A measure aimed at gradually eliminating property taxes on primary residences by 2032.

Senate Bill 552: The True Patriotism and Universal Student Access Act would give students the right to engage in political activities and expression as well as form partisan or nonpartisan groups or activies before, during and after the school day.

Senate Bill 568: Legislation that would end countywide early voting in favor of precinct-based voting and alter how election equipment is managed.

Senate Bill 34: A bill requiring data centers to pay for their own infrastructure and facilities rather than passing those costs on to utility consumers.

The day also serves as a critical junction for the state’s political future. Candidates are officially qualifying for local, state, and federal races. Notable entries so far include Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and former State Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond, both of whom have entered the race for governor.

Thurmond, emphasizing his experience, noted that he is currently the only Democrat in the race to have previously secured a statewide election victory.

Bills that survive today's "marathon" session will move to the opposing chamber for further debate and potential amendments. Bills have until April 2 to pass both chambers. If they pass, they will move on to the desk of the governor, who will either sign them into law or veto them.