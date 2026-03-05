Georgia governor’s race 2026: Burt Jones, Michael Thurmond officially qualify

The Brief High-profile candidates, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, officially qualified for the Georgia gubernatorial race. State lawmakers are racing against a Friday deadline to move bills out of committee and onto the floor to keep them alive for the remainder of the session. The qualifying period for this year’s elections concludes Friday, with more candidates expected to file paperwork at the State Capitol before the window closes.



The State Capitol is buzzing with activity this week as the 2026 Legislative Session hits its halfway mark and political candidates converge on the Gold Dome to officially enter this year's races.

What we know:

Excitement is building at the Capitol as the clock ticks down for candidates to qualify for the upcoming elections. On Thursday, several high-profile names filed their paperwork, often accompanied by groups of enthusiastic supporters.

Among those qualifying for the governor’s race were Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Democrat Michael Thurmond, the former Georgia Labor Commissioner and DeKalb County CEO. While candidates formalize their runs, state lawmakers are simultaneously working to advance legislation ahead of "Crossover Day," a critical deadline in the legislative process.

What they're saying:

The candidates who qualified Thursday were quick to outline their platforms and qualifications to reporters.

"I've always been a strong advocate of cutting taxes, cutting regulations, being strong on public safety and educational opportunities. And that's the message that resonates with people all across the state," said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

"I'm the only Democrat running in the primary who's ever run a statewide race. I'm the only Democrat who won one, not one, but two, three statewide races," said Michael Thurmond.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond (right) officially qualify to run for Georgia governor on March 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Timeline:

The legislative and political calendars are converging on several key dates this week:

All Week: Candidates from across Georgia have been filing paperwork at the State Capitol.

Thursday: High-profile candidates Burt Jones and Michael Thurmond officially qualified.

Friday: The official deadline for candidate qualifying and the arrival of Crossover Day.

What's next:

The pace is not expected to slow down as the week concludes. Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson is scheduled to formally qualify for the race on Friday.

Friday also marks Crossover Day, the major legislative deadline where bills must pass their original chamber. If a bill does not move out of its chamber of origin by the end of the day, it will no longer be eligible for consideration during this session.