Runaway sex offender could be in DeKalb or Rockdale, deputies say

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a runaway sex offender. Tony Weekley was last said to be living in the DeKalb and Rockdale County area. Anyone with information on Weekley is urged to call 706-468-4930.



Law enforcement is searching for a 42-year-old sex offender who escaped from Jasper County.

What we know:

Tony Weekley is wanted for crimes in several counties, according to Jasper County deputies.

Weekley was last known to be living in the DeKalb and Rockdale County area.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Weekley is wanted for child molestation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Weekley is urged to call 706-468-4930. Callers can stay anonymous.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details of Weekley’s alleged crimes.