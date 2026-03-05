Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary warns nearby 280-home project risks animal safety

The Brief A popular Gwinnett County animal refuge says it’s fighting for its life. A developer proposes building hundreds of homes right next door to the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary. Yellow River says all those new homes could put them out of business.



Developer Middleburg Communities wants to build 280 homes next door to the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary along U.S. Highway 78 in Lilburn.

What we know:

The proposal would include townhomes, single-family houses, and apartments.

"We’re very, very concerned about what’s going on," said Yellow River owner Jonathan Ordway. "We don’t think it’s a great idea."

The sanctuary is home to several different species, including monkeys, wallabies and wolves. It has been a popular attraction, hosting families and field trips for years.

"We have endangered animals. We have native animals," Ordway said.

What they're saying:

Ordway says a development of this scale could be detrimental to the health and safety of some already endangered animals.

"Without a doubt. Pets like dogs and cats actually carry certain parasites that could be a risk to our animals here," Ordway said.



Ordway also worries about curiosity seekers.

"We have bear, we have bison, we have lynx. We have a lot of animals that are very, very dangerous," he said. "If they come out here, sneak over that fence, there’s a real risk that they’re going to get hurt or killed, and I can’t have that happen."



Vera Richardson, who owns JVC Party Rentals right next door, wants to see the development scaled down.

"It’s way too close to the sanctuary," Richardson said. "If they would lower their numbers, that would be fine."



Ordway says he’d like to strike a middle ground.

"See if we can come up with some kind of compromise where we can keep our animals safe and keep the people safe. But if it gets to a point where I can’t keep our animals safe and I can’t keep the residents over there safe, we might have to move," Ordway said.



A spokesperson for Gwinnett County sent a statement that says:

"At this point, the county has received an application for rezoning of this property, but the application has not yet been accepted, and public hearings before the planning commission and board of commissioners have not yet been scheduled. Once all required documents are received and the application is processed, staff will evaluate the proposed rezoning and make a recommendation through a staff report. Residents will then have an opportunity to provide feedback at public hearings with the Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners before a final decision on the proposed rezoning is made by the Board of Commissioners."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to Middleburg Communities for further information, but has not received a reply by publication.