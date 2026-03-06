DeKalb officer stabbed during encounter with 'intoxicated' person

The Brief A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed while responding to a report of an intoxicated person on Covington Highway. The officer is "stable" at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was taken into custody following a struggle with responding officers and remains under investigation.



A DeKalb County police officer is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed while responding to a call at a local gas station, authorities said.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Covington Highway following reports of an intoxicated individual who was disturbing customers and refusing to leave the premises.

According to a department statement, the situation turned violent as soon as officers entered the building. The suspect reportedly attacked the officers and produced a knife. During the ensuing struggle, the suspect stabbed one of the officers.

Additional units arrived at the scene shortly after, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The injured officer, who sustained several cuts during the altercation, was transported to a local hospital. Officials confirmed the officer is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover fully.

The suspect was also treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The DKPD stated that the investigation remains active and no further details regarding the suspect's identity or specific charges have been released at this time.