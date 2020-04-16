Community activist, elected officials threaten to protest Atlanta facility where 15 died

Community activists and elected officials said it is time to intervene and protect the remaining residents at a southwest Atlanta assisted living facility where 15 people have died from the coronavirus.

"You think if the governor's mother was in there, they wouldn't find the appropriate response to this?" community activist Derrick Boazman asked.

Boazman and many other leaders are outraged by the number of deaths this one facility has had. The former member of the Atlanta City Council is challenging Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor Brian Kemp to do more.

"The one place that needs the emergency response is not getting it. The mayor knows 15 people have died and 80 percent tested positive, the governor should know by now and the only response is...what to sit back and do nothing. These seniors deserve better than that," an indignant Boazman exclaimed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The governor did weigh in when he sent the Georgia National Guard to decontaminate the building off Cascade Road last week, on April 7.

The Arbor Company, which owns 40 upscale senior living facilities nationwide, sent families at the Cascade location a letter dated April 9.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

It indicates the facility initiated conversations with the Georgia Department of Health before the first positive COVID-19 case surfaced. The facility stopped visitors from coming inside Arbor Terrace on March 11 and had every resident tested for the deadly virus. They also hired a private cleaning company to sanitize areas in the building. However, Mr. Boazman wants the facility temporarily closed to ensure another resident does not die.

"We have talked about creating a space at the World Congress Center or creating a facility or finding a facility. If we can shut down interstates, state parks, the entire government, you mean we can not find a place to treat some of the medically fragile individuals," Boazman demanded.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington said he is disgusted by what he has seen. Arrington said he and other leaders want more information from the Arbor Company about the personal protective equipment supply on hand, the 15 deaths, and the remaining residents.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----