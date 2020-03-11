More cancellations and closures in Georgia amid coronavirus concerns

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to have reached a pandemic level on Wednesday. In response, President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a prime-time address from the White House around 9 p.m.

In Georgia, the number of cases has again increased forcing more schools to close and events to be canceled.

Here is a brief look at Wednesday's headlines from around Georgia:

Second Fulton County Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

A second Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, Fulton County Schools confirmed Wednesday.

The employee worked at Woodland Middle School, which was already closed due to a separate employee who worked at both Woodland Middle School and Bear Creek Middle School, possibly exposing others at the school.

Woodland Middle School was originally scheduled to re-open on March 17, but that date has been moved to March 23 since the second employee was last known to be in the school on March 9. School officials also said Bear Middle School will re-open on March 23.

All other schools in the systems are scheduled to re-open on March 12.

Cobb County elementary school closes for 14 days following positive coronavirus case

Cobb County Schools made the announcement on Wednesday that Kincaid Elementary School will be closed for the next two weeks. That decision came after the Georgia Department of Public Health informed the district about the case.

Officials will be cleaning and sanitizing the entire campus and all the school buses which service the school.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations canceled

The "luck of Irish" will have no major impact on keeping the coronavirus from spreading. To that end, several St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been canceled. In Georgia, the parade in Atlanta has been canceled while the festivities in Savannah have been postponed.

Chicago said it will not hold its annual celebration while New York City remains on the fence.

Other cities are likely to follow suit.

Floyd County man tested positive days after being turned away from hospital

A Floyd County man who has COVID-19 may have accidentally exposed others after originally being sent home from the hospital without being tested.

Clay Bentley said he felt feverish and had a cough when he showed up at Redmond Regional Medical Center on March 2. He said he was told he didn't fit the profile for a coronavirus patient. So he went home.

"By Friday, I was so bad I called the hospital back," he said from his hospital room. "And I said I felt like you sent me home to die. And I said, 'I'm not better. I'm worse.'"

He was admitted that day and tested positive, five days after he said he was sent home.

Cartersville hospital patient tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

In a statement Wednesday, the Cartersville Medical Center on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway said that they were notified by health officials that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

Three other patients are currently waiting for results from coronavirus tests.

Plane carrying cruise ship passengers lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

A plane filled with passengers stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship landed overnight at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County.

The 737 touched down at the Cobb County base just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A second plane is scheduled for just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to bring more passengers.

In total, more than 200 people from the ship are expected to be quarantined at Dobbins.

Mayor Bottoms' State of the City addressed postponed

The annual Atlanta State of the City address has been pushed back from its originally scheduled date of March 12, according to the Mayor's office.

The postponement was due to a request from Coca-Cola who is sponsoring the event, according to a statement released from a spokesperson for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Birthday celebration for Congressman John Lewis postponed over coronavirus fears

Lewis' 80th birthday celebration was planned for March 28 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. Out of an abundance of caution, however, organizers say they felt that postponing the party would be the safest option.

Murray County teacher quarantined after being exposed to coronavirus

A Murray County teacher is under quarantine after she was exposed to an elderly family member with coronavirus.

Murray County Schools told FOX 5 the teacher is isolated at her parents' house in Atlanta. The woman was around her father the first weekend in March, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

