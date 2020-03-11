Plane carrying cruise ship passengers lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

A plane filled with passengers stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship landed overnight at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The 737 touched down at the Cobb County base just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. A second plane arriving later will bring more passengers. In total, more than 200 people from the ship are expected to be quarantined at Dobbins.

The quarantine will last 14 days to make sure the passengers aren't infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus. All of the people brought to Dobbins were tested before being allowed to fly to Georgia. Anyone who gets sick during the quarantine will be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

21 people on the Grand Princess tested positive

The passengers, who are all from the east coast, will be housed in unused base lodging located just south of the main gate. Officials say Dobbins has the training and capacity to handle the job. 34 Georgia residents on the board the ship will be allowed to return to their homes, where they'll be monitored by the State Health Department.

21 people on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus. Thousands of passengers were forced to stay in their cabins for days while officials decided if the ship should be allowed to dock in California, and more than one thousand crewmembers will remain onboard..

Dobbins is one of four bases housing the massive quarantine. Nearly a thousand of the ship's passengers will end up at California's Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Others will end up at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas.