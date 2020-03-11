Birthday celebration for Congressman John Lewis postponed over coronavirus fears

A party to celebrate the birthday of Georgia Congressman John Lewis in Atlanta has been postponed due to concerns over the new strain of coronavirus.

Lewis' 80th birthday celebration was planned for March 28 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. Out of an abundance of caution, however, organizers say they felt that postponing the party would be the safest option.

"I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to those who had planned to attend my celebration and I hope that all will be able to join us once it's rescheduled," Lewis said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected with the coronavirus until then."

The event will be rescheduled to a later date this year.

Rep. Lewis, who has represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than 30 years, previously announced in 2019 that he will undergo treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer.

There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one each in Floyd, Polk, and Cobb counties and three cases in Fulton County.

The number of presumptive positive cases of the virus is now 16 with six in Cobb County, three in Fulton, two in both DeKalb and Gwinnett, and one case in Fayette, Cherokee, and Charlton.