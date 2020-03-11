Health officials: 5 more presumptive positive cases for coronavirus Tuesday

The number of presumptive positive cases rose again as the number of confirmed cases across the United States swells above 1,000.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Tuesday they have five more presumptive positive cases for COVID-19. There is one new case each in Charlton and Fulton counties and three new cases in Cobb County.

All but the Fulton County patient have been hospitalized.

One of the Cobb County patients told health officials they have traveled outside of the country.

The origin for each has not yet been found.

There are now six confirmed cases with one each in Floyd, Polk and Cobb counties and three cases in Fulton County.

The number of presumptive positive cases is now 16 with six in Cobb County, three in Fulton, two each in DeKalb and Gwinnett, and one case each in Fayette, Cherokee, and Charlton.

Despite the new cases, health officials again said the risk of contracting the virus for the general public is low.

Tuesday evening also marked the first patient to be transferred to a mobile isolation station set up at one of the state parks.

Seven emergency mobile units were deployed this week to Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County.

Officials said the individual was from Cherokee County, was not able to self-quarantine, and is not in critical condition.

Monday, state officials announced the location.

"This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term," said GEMA Director Homer Bryson. "State public health staff will monitor the individual's progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient."

The site is now closed to the general public and has been secured by law enforcement.

Also Tuesday, Emory Healthcare confirmed they had received their first confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Dobbins Air Reserve Base got its first round of patients from the Grand Princess Cruise ship which is docked in Oakland, California early Wednesday morning. Health officials were letting about 1,500 passengers get off the boat after about 17 days. A charter flight landed around 1 a.m.

Karen and Harry Dever, from Cobb County who were aboard, still have not been told if they will be among those who get to be flown to Georgia.

Thousands of people have been stuck on the cruise ship off the coast of California after 21 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus. None of those flying into Dobbins have tested positive for the virus, but each will be evaluated and then quarantined.

